Rocket League gets free Portal clobber next month

Portal's companion cubes, cake, and other memes that have been thoroughly run into the ground are coming to Rocket League next month, as bits of free car clobber you can win at random at the end of every match. They're officially licensed by Valve, and comprise cubes, cores, cake and various types of gel—all good things to slather all over your car.

Here's the full list:

Cake (Topper)

Conversion Gel (Rocket Trail)

Propulsion Gel (Rocket Trail)

Repulsion Gel (Rocket Trail)

Aperture Laboratories (Antenna)

Cake Sticker (Antenna)

Companion Cube (Antenna)

Personality Core (Antenna)

PotatOS (Antenna)

The customisation items are coming to Rocket League on December 1, and are "potentially rewarded at the end of every match, win or lose". It's a nice incentive to keep playing, regardless of how your team is doing—so no more quitting mid-match like a big baby.

That's not the only update coming to Rocket League next month. On December 14 it's getting a particularly Christmassy game mode that replaces the giant football with that most festive of sporting paraphernalia: the hockey puck.