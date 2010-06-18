Rock Of Ages trailer not balderdash

Half of you - the half of you we like - will remember last year's Zeno Clash , the first-person brawler where you punched hideous pigfaces in a Dali-esque fantasy world while escaping from your hermaphroditic FatherMother. It was great. Now Chilean developers ACE Team have announced their next game, Rock of Ages .

It places two players on opposite ends of a thin strip of land and has them build castles and elephants and an enormous boulder with a face. Then, when a player finishes constructing their grinning rock, they get to steer it downhill towards their enemy, smashing through castles and crushing elephants on the way. It looks fantastic: each level takes place in a different era of art history, and all the little people are hopping paper cutouts. It's like a storybook combined with throwing rocks at a storybook.

Rock of Ages will be available through digital distribution next Spring. Check out the trailer and some screenshots below.

