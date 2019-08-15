Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break is coming to flatten your castle next year

Time-travelling 'competitive tower defense' game Rock of Ages is receiving another sequel early 2020. We will once more have the opportunity to roll boulders at peasant homes, but this time there's level creation that lets you create and share settlements with friends.

There's a single player campaign that rolls through history—"everyone from Caesar and Moctezuma to Krampus and the Spaghetti Monster make an appearance". In addition there are a handful of arcade modes. In Boulder Avalanche you defend your base from boulder attack. In Humpty Dumpty mode you must gently bowl the famously fragile egg man gently down dangerous assault courses.

It's good to see that ACE Team's sense of humour is a big part of the third game. Rock of Ages 3 will feature no fewer than 20 boulders, including the classic moon-with-a-face boulder, a big fist-shaped boulder, and a giant wheel of cheese. Imagine being crushed by that; a glorious death.

