Rise of the Triad news is coming soon

Whole months worth of my teenagehood were lost to the original Rise of the Triad, and the 2013 reboot wasn't too shabby either. So it's exciting that something Rise of the Triad related is being teased. I'd speculate that it's a sequel, but that's just a guess.

The tease comes via the official Rise of the Triad Twitter account, which tweeted the above image, a link to a YouTube video, as well as the text "soon" and "please stand by... your bazookas". The video is embedded below, and features the above image soundtracked by what I'm guessing is music from the forthcoming game.

It's a good time for a new Rise of the Triad: fast-paced, twitch-oriented shooters are definitely making a comeback, especially with a new Doom looming on the horizon. The more of these games the better, if you ask me. Running and gunning for life.