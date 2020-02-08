Popular

Resident Evil TV show details posted by Netflix, then removed

Toss a coin to your Wesker.

A year ago we posted about the rumours of a Resident Evil TV show being produced by Netflix, and now another piece of evidence has appeared—and then hastily been disappeared. Netflix posted a description of a Resident Evil TV show on their media center, then removed it, but thanks to the Wayback Machine we can still read it:

"The town of Clearfield, MD has long stood in the shadow of three seemingly unrelated behemoths – the Umbrella Corporation, the decommissioned Greenwood Asylum, and Washington, D.C. Today, twenty-six years after the discovery of the T-Virus, secrets held by the three will start to be revealed at the first signs of outbreak."

A decommissioned mental asylum is definitely spooky enough to be the centre of a Resident Evil story, and obviously it wouldn't be Resident Evil without the Umbrella Corporation. Clearfield is a less ridiculous name than Raccoon City, I guess? We'll see how it turns out.

I thought the first Resident Evil movie was one of the least-bad videogame adaptations around, and by the fourth movie they'd become so over-the-top ridiculous they were enjoyable again. A Netflix version might be aimed a little more down-to-earth than the one where an army of Milla Jovovich clones attacks the Umbrella Corporation's Tokyo office.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
