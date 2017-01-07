Resident Evil 7 modder plays the demo in third-person

Resident Evil 7 marks a departure for the survival-horror series, as it's the first core game that's played entirely from a first-person perspective. But that hasn't stopped modder Tom Humble, who took control of the demo's camera and was able to play it from a number of different third-person angles.

Of course, the first thing you'll notice is protagonist Ethan's head is missing. This isn't unique to Resident Evil 7, as many other first-person games use headless character models as well—recent examples include Outlast and Firewatch.

While the animations aren't quite on the level of a third-person action game, they're surprisingly good. The only one that stands out as a bit silly is the lumbering swing of the axe. With a little extra work, and the willingness to ignore the missing head, it seems like you'd be able to play the Resident Evil 7 demo in the style of Resident Evil 4.

However, Resident Evil 7 isn't the only game that's been looked at from a different perspective. YouTuber Rod Lima recently showed off something he created in 3D computer graphics program Blender. Lima recreated the opening moments of the Resident Evil remake in first-person, and you can see it for yourself in the video below.

There are few things I want more than to play all of RE from that perspective. Jill's camera is a bit shaky, which makes it look like someone's playing it in VR, but the video is definitely worth checking out.

Resident Evil 7 releases on January 24. You can play the Resident Evil 7 demo right now on Steam, and you can check out the graphics settings beforehand here. And now, I leave you with another creation of Lima's, Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' recreated in RE2.