Resident Evil 7 demo is out now, graphics options revealed

Update: The Resident Evil 7 demo, The Beginning Hour, is available now on Steam. It's important to note that it has its own spot in the store and may not be accessible on Resident Evil 7's page.
Original story: The Resident Evil 7 demo is almost here for PC players, and now we know exactly when you can start playing it, thanks to Capcom senior director of digital platforms William Bacon, who provided some new information on NeoGAF. The director posted a time table, in addition to an update on what we can expect from the PC demo.
North American players can jump in on Steam today, December 18, at 4 PM PST. For those in Europe, that's 12 AM GMT. You can see the full time table at the bottom of this article.
As you can see in the picture above, the graphics options have been revealed prior to the demo's release, and thanks to NeoGAF user Dusk Golem, we know exactly what the various options will consist of. It's important to note that Bacon has announced that Borderless Window is unavailable for the demo due to a bug. He says that it will, however, be enabled in the full game.
And if you're wondering about what it takes to run the full game, you can check out the system requirements here. I haven't heard of any different requirements for the demo, so I suspect its recommended specs are similar if not the same.
You can check out the graphics options and time table below.
Graphics Options
- Screen Resolution: Up to 3860x2160
- Refresh Rate: supports 144hz monitors including Nvidia G-Sync
- Display Mode: Full screen, Windowed, and Borderless Window
- Field of View
- Frame Rate: 30, 60, and Variable (uncapped)
- V-Sync: On and Off
- Rendering Method: Normal and Interlaced
- Resolution Scaling: 0.5X to 2.0X, 1.0X is 100%
- Texture Quality: Very Low to Very High
- Texture Filtering: Very Low to Very High
- Mesh Quality: Low to Very High
- Anti-Aliasing: FXAA, TAA, FXAA+TAA, and SMAA
- Motion Blur: On and Off
- Effects Rendering: Low, Medium, and High
- Depth of Field: On and Off
- Shadow Quality: Very Low to Very High
- Dynamic Shadows: On and Off
- Shadow Cache: On and Off
- Ambient Occlusion: Off, SSAO (Variable), SSAO, and HBAO+ (Nvidia-specific)
- Bloom Effect: On and Off
- Lens Flare: On and Off
- Volumetric Lighting Quality: Off, Low, and High
- Reflections: On, Off, and Variable
- Subsurface Scattering: On and Off
- Chromatic Aberration: On and Off
- Color Space: SRGB and BT.709
Demo Unlock Time Table
- North America: December 18 at 4 PM PST
- Europe: December 19 at 12 AM GMT
- Japan: December 19 at 9 AM JST
- Asia: December 19 at 8 AM HKT
- Universal Time: December 19 at 12 AM UTC