Resident Evil 7: Biohazard announced, trailer released

Update: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is indeed coming to PC, according to Videogamer, who heard it straight from Capcom's mouth.

Original story:

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was unveiled at Sony's E3 press conference today. It hasn't been confirmed for PC as yet, but given Capcom's recent efforts to get its games onto our platform – and Resident Evil 6's presence on PC – there's every possibility that it will.

That said, the instalment, which appears to be played from a first-person perspective, is coming to PlayStation VR. It's unclear whether it'll be available to play on other VR headsets, but we'll know in good time.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard releases on January 24. I'll update when we know more about its PC viability.