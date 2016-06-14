Popular

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard announced, trailer released

Update: PC version confirmed, releasing in January

Update: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is indeed coming to PC, according to Videogamer, who heard it straight from Capcom's mouth. 

Original story:

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was unveiled at Sony's E3 press conference today. It hasn't been confirmed for PC as yet, but given Capcom's recent efforts to get its games onto our platform – and Resident Evil 6's presence on PC – there's every possibility that it will. 

That said, the instalment, which appears to be played from a first-person perspective, is coming to PlayStation VR. It's unclear whether it'll be available to play on other VR headsets, but we'll know in good time.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard releases on January 24. I'll update when we know more about its PC viability.

