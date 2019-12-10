Resident Evil 3 Remake is coming to PC in April

Resident Evil 3 Remake has been announced by Capcom, if the box art appearing on PSN wasn't enough to convince you. Like its predecessor, it's a re-imagining of the classic horror romp with a new camera, controls and, of course, a big visual makeover. Same story and location, but otherwise a new game. Give the trailer a watch above.

I honestly could do without Nemesis stalking my nightmares; he's even worse than Mr. X. Maybe someone could turn him into Thomas the Tank Engine to help me get through it. Like Resident Evil 2 Remake, we'll hopefully see a bunch of mods.

Unusually, Resident Evil 3 Remake won't be alone. Resident Evil Resistance will be included with the game. That's the asymmetric 4v1 co-op spin-off, where players will need to survive and outsmart a player-controlled villain, along with their traps and monsters.

A collector's edition will also be available, though Capcom only mentions a North American version. It includes a physical copy of the game, a Jill statue, an art book, a poster and the soundtrack. It will set you back $179.99 and is just for consoles.

Resident Evil 3 Remake and Resistance will launch together on April 3, 2020. In the meantime, take a look at some screenshots.

