Resident Evil 3 Remake is coming to PC in April

Along with Resident Evil Resistance.

Resident Evil 3 Remake has been announced by Capcom, if the box art appearing on PSN wasn't enough to convince you. Like its predecessor, it's a re-imagining of the classic horror romp with a new camera, controls and, of course, a big visual makeover. Same story and location, but otherwise a new game. Give the trailer a watch above. 

I honestly could do without Nemesis stalking my nightmares; he's even worse than Mr. X. Maybe someone could turn him into Thomas the Tank Engine to help me get through it. Like Resident Evil 2 Remake, we'll hopefully see a bunch of mods. 

Unusually, Resident Evil 3 Remake won't be alone. Resident Evil Resistance will be included with the game. That's the asymmetric 4v1 co-op spin-off, where players will need to survive and outsmart a player-controlled villain, along with their traps and monsters.  

A collector's edition will also be available, though Capcom only mentions a North American version. It includes a physical copy of the game, a Jill statue, an art book, a poster and the soundtrack. It will set you back $179.99 and is just for consoles. 

Resident Evil 3 Remake and Resistance will launch together on April 3, 2020. In the meantime, take a look at some screenshots.

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
