Resident Evil 1 returning to PC in remastered form, will release early 2015

My research suggests that Resident Evil's PC port wasn't an unholy crime against taste, decency and badly translated dialogue. Certainly nothing that would forewarn players of the horrors contained within Resident Evil 4's first PC release. Despite not being actively terrible, Capcom are fast becoming the remasters of unlocking, and so have decided give Resi 1 a brand new makeover for PC (and consoles).

This new port is based on the Gamecube "REmake" from 2002—a version that offered new visuals, systems, environments and added story bits. The 2015 release will also feature 5.1 surround sound support, upgraded textures and enhanced resolutions, and will allow players to switch between classic 4:3 and a new 16:9 ratio.

In addition, there's an alternative to the game's infamous tank controls. "The classic control scheme remains for fans of the original play style or there's an alternative scheme where the character moves directly in the direction of the analogue stick, utilizing the standards of the current generation of gaming," explains a Capcom press release. Both controls and ratio can be toggled at any point during play—thus allowing you to fight out the eternal, desperate battle between purism and convenience.

For more, turn to this video, in which Capcom producers Tatsuya Kitabayashi and Yoshiaki Hirabyashi talk about this new version.

Resident Evil is due out early 2015 for PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One, the all-in-one conduit to the ceaseless, unending screams of the damned and entertainment system from Microsoft.