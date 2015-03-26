Renegade X trailer asks you to just do it up

Renegade X is an fan-made reimagining of C&C: Renegade—the Command & Conquer FPS that seemingly everyone liked more than I did. A new trailer has emerged alongside the game's Open Beta #4 update, which adds new maps, modding tools and an in-game jukebox, among other changes.
Here's a list of the patch's main features:
- 3 new levels: Under, Canyon, and Complex.
- Auto-patcher
- Modding/mapping tools
- Ingame Jukebox
- Smoke Grenades
- Vehicle drops
- Building destruction changes: tier one infantry remain accessible after Hand/Bar destruction, Refinery and Powerplant destruction less severe
- Optimization for better performance and crash fixes
- Vehicle kill messages (seeing what destroyed your vehicle)
- Timed C4 countdown (audio and visual indicators)
- EMP grenade changes
- Pawn and vehicle movement adjustments
- New vehicle locking system
- Idle-player kicking system (with warnings)
- Improved spotting system and radio visuals
- New Havoc/Sakura specific explosive arrangements
- New C&C-mode themed loading screen
- Oodles of fixes, balance changes, and more
If you'd like to give it a go, you can download Renegade X here, for free.
Or, if spurred on by that trailer, you just want to listen to more Frank Klepacki...