Popular

Renegade X trailer asks you to just do it up

By

LpdhaYW

Renegade X is an fan-made reimagining of C&C: Renegade—the Command & Conquer FPS that seemingly everyone liked more than I did. A new trailer has emerged alongside the game's Open Beta #4 update, which adds new maps, modding tools and an in-game jukebox, among other changes.

Here's a list of the patch's main features:

  • 3 new levels: Under, Canyon, and Complex.
  • Auto-patcher
  • Modding/mapping tools
  • Ingame Jukebox
  • Smoke Grenades
  • Vehicle drops
  • Building destruction changes: tier one infantry remain accessible after Hand/Bar destruction, Refinery and Powerplant destruction less severe
  • Optimization for better performance and crash fixes
  • Vehicle kill messages (seeing what destroyed your vehicle)
  • Timed C4 countdown (audio and visual indicators)
  • EMP grenade changes
  • Pawn and vehicle movement adjustments
  • New vehicle locking system
  • Idle-player kicking system (with warnings)
  • Improved spotting system and radio visuals
  • New Havoc/Sakura specific explosive arrangements
  • New C&C-mode themed loading screen
  • Oodles of fixes, balance changes, and more

If you'd like to give it a go, you can download Renegade X here, for free.

Or, if spurred on by that trailer, you just want to listen to more Frank Klepacki...

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments