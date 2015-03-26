Renegade X trailer asks you to just do it up

Renegade X is an fan-made reimagining of C&C: Renegade—the Command & Conquer FPS that seemingly everyone liked more than I did. A new trailer has emerged alongside the game's Open Beta #4 update, which adds new maps, modding tools and an in-game jukebox, among other changes.

Here's a list of the patch's main features:

3 new levels: Under, Canyon, and Complex.

Auto-patcher

Modding/mapping tools

Ingame Jukebox

Smoke Grenades

Vehicle drops

Building destruction changes: tier one infantry remain accessible after Hand/Bar destruction, Refinery and Powerplant destruction less severe

Optimization for better performance and crash fixes

Vehicle kill messages (seeing what destroyed your vehicle)

Timed C4 countdown (audio and visual indicators)

EMP grenade changes

Pawn and vehicle movement adjustments

New vehicle locking system

Idle-player kicking system (with warnings)

Improved spotting system and radio visuals

New Havoc/Sakura specific explosive arrangements

New C&C-mode themed loading screen

Oodles of fixes, balance changes, and more

If you'd like to give it a go, you can download Renegade X here, for free.

Or, if spurred on by that trailer, you just want to listen to more Frank Klepacki...