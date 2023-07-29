Remnant 2 attracts twice as many players as the first game

Things are looking good for Remnant 2, with Gunfire Games' co-op soulslike shooter sequel already doubling the peak concurrent user record of the first game. With a SteamDB peak concurrent count of 109,053 players, more than twice the 48,289 players that Remnant: From the Ashes had online at one time back on its August 2019 release.

As spotted by Eurogamer, that means Remnant 2's launch weekend has peaked higher than recent big-budget AAA titles like Resident Evil Village and Battlefield 2042.

It's a ringing endorsement for Remnant, a game that takes the soulslike genre and blends it with a third person shooting and looting formula not entirely unlike Destiny, but sets it in a world and gives it a rhythm entirely unlike Destiny. Some players have encountered bugs ranging from game-breaking to annoying, but the sheer number playing is nothing to sneeze at.

"We launched Remnant II on July 25th, and we are humbled and grateful for the overwhelming positive response from the community. Your support and enthusiasm for Remnant II have been truly inspiring. We are aware that a small portion of players have encountered some bugs, ranging in various levels of severity. We know that encountering bugs and glitches can be frustrating and can hinder your excitement for the game. We take these issues incredibly seriously, and our team is working to identify and address these issues as quickly as possible," said Remnant 2 development director Ben Gabbard in a note on Steam.

Rick Lane quite liked his time with Remnant 2 in the 84/100 PC Gamer review, praising its variety and excitement.

"If variety is the spice of life, then Remnant 2 is a blazing hot videogame vindaloo. It can barely go half-an-hour without throwing some weird mystery box at your feet, and only half the time do its contents pop out to kill you. As someone who deeply distrusts the skinner-box feedback loops of cooperative looter-shooters, Remnant 2 completely bypasses my cynicism about the genre. It does this by giving me exactly what I want from gaming, namely unique and exciting adventures with my pals that never rely on the numbers going up to keep me planted in my chair," he said.

If all this excitement makes you want to join in on Remnant 2's soulslike monster blasting, secret finding, looting, and puzzle solving, then check out our list of 10 tips to keep you alive in Remnant 2's procedural realms. These are things like "Don't always use the biggest gun" which is something I need to be reminded of on a daily basis.

You can find Remnant 2 on ArcGames, Epic Games, and Steam.