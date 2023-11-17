Remember, you don't have to spend a fortune on a standing desk, I love my little desktop converter

VIVO Ultra Slim Standing Desk Riser | Up to 17.6lbs | 18.5"D x 26.4"W x 8.5"H | $119.99 $109.99 price at Amazon (save $10)

This standing desk converter is ready to use out of the box and it has five different settings allowing you to adjust it to work with your height. It's large enough to fit a monitor and a full-sized keyboard if needed, though bear in mind that the less weight it carries, the easier it is to raise.

Fenge Standing Desk Converter | Up to 10kgs | 65 x 50 x 9.5 cm | £69.99 price at Amazon

This standing desk converter adjusts up to 40 centimeters and can be positioned to suit your needs. It's ready to use as soon as you get it and it's 65x50cm surface area is enough to fit both a monitor and a full-sized keyboard. The gas spring makes height transitions smooth and relatively effortless.

If you like the idea of a standing desk but not the price tag associated with it, a standing desk converter might be just what you're looking for. These nifty contraptions sit on top of your regular desk and allow you to adjust the height of anything placed on top of it with relative ease.

As someone who spends an absurd amount of time at my PC, I've loved the idea of a standing desk ever since I first heard about them—we've got a bunch in our Best gaming desk guide, they're just rather pricey. Between working and gaming, there's very little time to get up and move around. So, having the ability to stand up and continue to work or do my WoW dailies—the latter not during work time, I hasten to add—was something I was interested in pursuing. With that in mind, I picked up the Fenge Standing Desk Converter a few months ago. And while it's not perfect, it's given me a lot more flexibility when I'm at my desk.

One of the biggest issues is the space, or rather, the lack of it. That said, the one I've got does let me fit my full-sized Razer Huntsman Elite keyboard, a mouse, and a 27" monitor on it so I can't really complain. Another thing to note is that It's also pretty heavy, so while you can put it to one side if you're not using it, in my case, it made more sense for me to leave it on my desk and just raise it when needed—this does mean the height of my keyboard and mouse are slightly higher than they were before so I needed to allow for that and adjust the height of my chair too.

Another thing you should check if you're thinking about getting one of these is that all your cables are long enough to allow for the height change; you don't want to go ripping the mouse or keyboard cable out of the back of your PC if you can help it.

Having said all that, the standing desk converter was probably my most useful purchase of 2023. If you are on the fence about whether or not you'd make use of the ability to stand at your desk, or if you're wondering how useful it is to be able to do so, a standing desk converter is an excellent compromise. For me, I'm going to start saving for a full-sized standing desk now that I know what to expect from using one of these.