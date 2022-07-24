Refund Me If You Can challenges you to beat it in under 2 hours

Steam's refund window causing laughs, rather than woes, for once.

Refund Me If You Can
(Image credit: Sungame Studio)
One clever indie dev has made quite the piece of statement art about Steam's refund policies: Refund Me If You Can. (opens in new tab) It's a horror game where you've got to find your way through a maze-like sewer while pursued by a monster. The trick here is that it's hard enough that it might take you more than two hours to figure out your escape: Which means that beating the game would take you past Steam's refund window. (If you don't already know, here's how Steam Refunds work.)

It's an odd, clever, meta-textual bit of game design. If I beat the game in less than two hours, is it now ethical to refund it? If I don't beat it, but refund it inside that two hour window anyway, am I breaking some kind of implicit pact with not just the developer, but myself?

To many developers, users refunding games they've beaten deeply discourages someone from making a game that takes less than two hours to play. Last year, a developer made a public departure from games entirely (opens in new tab) due to the large number of refunds on their game. There's also that time a developer publicly shamed (opens in new tab) someone who left a positive review into re-buying their game.

Suffice to say, Steam's two hour refund window has been a source of weird troubles over the years.  Not just for indies, either: There are also mundane problems like MS Flight Simulator taking so long to download that it blew past the two hour window. (opens in new tab)

Refund Me If You Can

Jonathan Bolding

Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.
