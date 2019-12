Earlier this week, CD Projekt RED posted a gallery of closed beta creations built with its REDkit mod tools. Oh, the places we'll go! Experienced modders accepted into the beta program have already used The Witcher 2 tinkering suite to sculpt cliffs, lakes, and rivers lavished with robust forests.

I'm ready to lace up my hiking boots, and according to the official REDkit page , the tools should be out of closed beta soon. Until then, fill your eyes with more green screens: