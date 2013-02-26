Popular

Red Orchestra 2 mapping contest rewards the community's best battlefields

By

Tripwire have announced the winners of their community mapping contest. Over $35,000 worth of prize money was handed out in recognition of the expertly crafted World War 2 battlefields that mapmakers have created, fuelling fans of the military shooter for months and years to come. The grand prize went to Danh Truong for his Winterwald map, a harrowing icy assault on/defence of Soviet anti-air.

The winners for "Best Original Level", including Truong's Grand Prize map, are:

1. Winterwald by Danh Truong, winning $10,000 and RO2 laptop

2. Bridges of Druzhina by Kieran Tobin, winning $2,500

3. Coldsteel by Johan van Pelt - wins $1,000

The contest also looked at "Best Remakes", awarding quality re-imaginings of classic maps:

1. Gumrak Station by Maik Doktor, winning $5,000

2. Stalingrad Kessel by Florian Montaut, winning $2,500

3 (Tied). Arad 2 by John Cree, winning $1,000

3 (Tied). Rakowice by Johan van Pelt, winning $1,000

All the maps, along with runners up, are now playable from the Steam Workshop .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments