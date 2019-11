The official site for Red Faction Armageddon is now online. It shows off an explosive new trailer.

The New Threat trailer shows off some of the alien beasties you'll be battling in the underground caverns of Mars, as well as some snippets of the new re-build ability. Of course, there's also a truck-load of destruction in there too, since Mars just wouldn't be Mars without EVERYTHING COLLAPSING AND BLOWING UP EVERYWHERE.