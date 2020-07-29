Red Dead Online's new NPC will drug you if you kill animals

Red Dead Online's Naturalist update arrived yesterday, giving cowboys a new Frontier Pursuit to embark upon. You can work for conservationist Harriet Davenport, who wants to study and protect animals, and big game hunter Gus Macmillan, who just wants to turn them into nifty outfits. So far, it looks like the Red Dead Online community is Team Gus.

You can try to play both sides, but Harriet won't be happy if she catches you with animal hides or hears about your misdeeds. Along with giving you a stern telling off, she'll spray you with a tranquilliser drug if you try to chat to her, putting something of a strain on your business relationship.

It's not a one-time thing, either. Keep hunting and she'll keep spraying you. It's the only way you'll learn.

Gus, meanwhile, rewards you for killing animals, giving you unique outfits—one of main reasons to play Red Dead Online. Not surprisingly, then, he's proving to be a bit more popular among players.

Poor Harriet. She should kick things up and notch and just start hunting the hunters like a relentless, Mr X-style stalker that makes every cowboy wet their breeches.