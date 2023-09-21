Razer is teaming up with Lamborghini to make an absurdly expensive and slightly orange gaming laptop

We were expecting some surprises over at RazerCon 2023. We got a good look at its upcoming Huntsmen keyboards, Aether RGB lightbulbs, and even an updated Razer Synapse. Razer has also announced that it's teaming up with some luxury brands like Lamborghini for gamers with a lot of disposable income.

Much like the car, the Razer Blade 16 X Automobili Lamborghini Edition has a lot of horsepower under the hood (or is in the trunk? I forget). It's got an Intel Core i9 13950HX and an RTX 4090 running the show. It's also no slouch on the memory and storage front, with 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and a massive 4TB NVMe SSD.

Instead of the traditional Razer logo and green color accents, the Lamborghini Edition sports its emblem on the lid with an orange and black matte finish inspired by the car's headlights.

The laptop comes with its own custom boot screen and a special RGB color scheme. Oh, and we must remember the orange-accent USB ports and cooling system.

The only difference spec-wise between the Lambo Blade 16 and the non-supercar version of the Razer 16 we reviewed a while back is that the latter only had a 2TB SSD. We fell in love with its 16-inch dual-mode mini-LED display that lets you switch between 4K 120Hz to FHD+ 240Hz on the fly.

So, how much is a Razer Blade 16 X Automobili Lamborghini Edition laptop? It's not quite in the 'If you have to ask, you can't afford it' territory at $5,000, but it's still pretty pricey. Razer is making these in very limited quantities, with 150 only available in the US. But hey, at least you get a free copy of GT World Race Challenge ($40 value) on top of that, too.

And just in case you're wondering, a regular Razer Blade 16 with these specs only costs $4,300, but you'd be missing out on all that sweet orange Lambo detailing.

The company is also working with Dolce & Gabbana to release a line of gamer apparel, a gold headset, and a premium D&G gaming chair. Yeah, I said gold headset.