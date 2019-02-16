Razer shutting its digital game store this month, less than a year after it opened

Gaming hardware manufacturer Razer is shutting its digital game store later this month, less than a year after it opened.

In an announcement posted on the store, Razer said game sales would stop on February 28 as part of the company's "realignment plans".

"It has been a privilege for us to recommend and deliver great digital game deals to you," it said. "We have been extremely fortunate to have you as part of our awesome community. Thank you for the support and making all this possible."

Razer will still fulfill any pre-orders made through the store, and any games you've already bought will work as long as you retrieve the keys—either Steam or Uplay—before February 28.

The company will still offer games through its Razer Gold and Silver reward programmes, where users can exchange virtual coins for games, vouchers, Razer hardware, and more.

The Razer Game Store, which opened last April, provided some exclusive game discounts and offers on Razer peripherals.