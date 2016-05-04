Rainbow Six Siege’s next DLC pack is ‘Operation Dust Line’

Perhaps inevitably, the next Rainbow Six Siege expansion will travel to the Middle East, according to a new teaser trailer issued by Ubisoft. Dubbed Operation Dust Line, the free DLC will include two new operators in the form of Navy SEALs Valkyrie and Blackbeard, as well as the new map.

The trailer, embedded below, is only 18 seconds but there’s a fair bit of information stuffed in there. It looks like Valkyrie will wield a shotgun and boast sticky cameras, which can be thrown onto surfaces anywhere in a map. Meanwhile, Blackbeard has a handgun mounted to his shield, and looks like he’ll be able to avoid being shot in the head – a useful asset, since everyone will want to shoot him in the head.