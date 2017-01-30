Rainbow Six Siege's first season two Operator is a tracker named Jackal

Ubisoft has teased the first of two operators to launch with Rainbow Six Siege's Velvet Shell update, ahead of a full reveal in early February. The Jackal operator appears to be an attacker, and can detect footprints using a fancy helmet-mounted light.

Then again – maybe Jackal is on the defence side, because the teaser embedded above doesn't specify. We don't know whether the footprint-illuminating light will be a passive ability or something timed with a cooldown period. I'm heavily inclined to believe it's the latter.

We do know that Jackal is a Spanish operator, because that's the theme of the update: the map, Coastline, will take place in Ibiza (because of course it will). You can check out some footage of the map over here. A couple of live streams will take place on the 3rd and 5th of February, detailing Velvet Shell more thoroughly.