Rainbow Six Siege players get 50 percent more renown this weekend

If you've been playing Rainbow Six: Siege since launch, then you're probably swimming in renown at the moment. Still, one can never have enough renown, and leading up to the imminent release of the first DLC pack, it's probably wise to have a tonne in your bank. Thanks to the success of a recent community challenge, Ubisoft has announced that every Siege player will get a 50 percent renown boost this weekend. Cancel everything else you had planned, obviously.

The publisher has yet to officially confirm details on the new operators and map coming on February 2, but these recent leaks look pretty authentic. Obviously, there's no word yet on how much renown will be required to unlock these new operators, but my gut feeling is: probably in the tens of thousands. I play the game for an hour every evening and have over 20,000 racked up.

If you have the season pass, those operators won't cost renown, so you can spend it on attachments and skins instead. Or you could just leave it unspent, because, you know, it's nice to have tonnes of renown.