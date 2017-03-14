Rainbow Six Siege mid season Reinforcements update buffs Glaz's scope

Ubisoft has detailed this week's mid season reinforcements update to Rainbow Six Siege, and while it's not as huge as previous patches, it ushers in a handful of significant changes. Chief among these is a buff to Glaz's sniper scope: his sights now boast thermal visual feedback. That doesn't mean he'll be able to see through walls, though smoke and gas will no longer present a problem.

Other buffs include Doc's overheal increasing by 20 HP – now you'll be able to strut around with a 140 health bar. Also, Buck has an extra magazine for his "skeleton key" aka his shotgun-which-can-blast-huge-holes-in-walls.

Elsewhere, reticules will be shrunk to account for Velvet Shell's changes to sights (they're closer than they used to be), and an exploit which saw the winning team receiving no ranked MMR points has been quashed. The full update notes are over here. The patch rolls out Wednesday, March 17 (or Thursday in Australia).