Rainbow Six Siege launch trailer is ludicrously Shakespearean

After some to-ing and fro-ing over the beta, Rainbow Six Siege will be out for reals in a few days. In a bid to further encourage you to spend the holiday season downing tangos, Ubisoft has prepped a launch trailer, and hoo boy is it stagey. Once more unto the breach, dear friends!

It's not bad as launch trailers go: The blend of classy music, dramatic reading, and of course slo-mo gunfire and explosions is just the thing to get the blood pumping in anticipation of Ubi's latest team-based shooter, which we'll be running the reviewer's rule over next. I do have to wonder how the GIGN guys feel about it, though.

"Be copy now to men of grosser blood,

And teach them how to war. And you, good yeoman,

Whose limbs were made in England, show us here

The mettle of your pasture; let us swear

That you are worth your breeding; which I doubt not;

For there is none of you so mean and base,

That hath not noble lustre in your eyes."

Hey, water under the bridge, right? Rainbow Six Siege comes out on December 1.