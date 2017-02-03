Rainbow Six Siege is free to try this weekend

The Tom Clancy game James described as an "accessible and deeply satisfying shooter that rewards planning and teamwork over a quick trigger finger," is free to try on Steam this weekend. Rainbow Six Siege is also subject to a limited time 50 percent discount between now and Monday.

It's been around for over a year now, however Rainbow Six Siege is still attracting new players—such as our Tom, who took its playerbase to task earlier this week by suggesting the counter-terrorism simulator showcases the best and worst types of shooter teammates. A second batch of DLC is en route, and it's still adding new Operators—such as the recently revealed Mira, and Jackal before him.

"If you'd like to discover the speed, strategy, and tension of Rainbow Six Siege's high-stakes matches for yourself, you can jump in for free on all platforms from February 2-5," reads a Steam community update post. "The free version of Rainbow Six Siege offers access to all of the maps, modes, and Operators present in the full version, giving you the full Siege experience over the free weekend."

The post adds that if you fancy what you see after the trial period, Siege is half price—dropping it down to £14.99/$24.99—until Monday February 6. The free trial is live now through 1pm PT/9pm GMT on Sunday, February 5.