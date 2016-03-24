Quantum Break's PC graphics options revealed

The Quantum Break system requirements were announced last month, and they're up there: The minimum spec calls for an Intel Core i5-4460, a GeForce GTX 760, and 8GB of RAM. That means there's a good likelihood you'll be fiddling with graphical settings to find the optimal balance between pretty and performance. And so, “by popular request,” Remedy is giving everyone advance notice of what settings they will—and will not—be able to fiddle with by posting screens of the PC graphics options menu.

Each setting that isn't a straight-up on/off can be toggled between minimum, medium, high, and ultra. I won't try to speculate as to which of them will have the greatest impact on frame rates and which can be cranked up without consequence, but I have no doubt that we'll be hearing a lot more about that when the game comes out.

That happens on April 5, by the way. In the meantime, feel free to discuss the options below, and be sure to catch our February hands-on, in which we shoot people, solve puzzles, and watch a little TV.