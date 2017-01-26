QuakeCon 2017 dates announced, new venue confirmed

QuakeCon will return to Dallas this year, and for its 22nd instalment it'll move to a new – and bigger – venue. The four day event will kick off on August 24 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center, and will run until August 27.

While the massive LAN party takes pride of place as the main focus on QuakeCon, it also takes in "a wide range of activities, panels, tournaments, workshops and exhibits". Typically, id Software opens up about its in-progress games, so expect some news about Quake Champions (pictured above), and possibly other Bethesda-published titles.

What are they likely to be? Well, Prey will release in May, so that's probably off the table. In 2015, gameplay footage from DOOM debuted exclusively at the event, for the eyes of QuakeCon attendees only. Whatever the case, it seems sensible to go along if you're in Texas or nearby – it's free attendance, after all.