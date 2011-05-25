QuakeCon 2011 registration starts tomorrow

A new post on Bethblog announces that registration for QuakeCon will start start tomorrow. The free annual event celebrates all things id Software, and features an enormous Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC) LAN party at its heart. QuakeCon 2011 will take place in the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas and tickets are free.

Registration will start tomorrow at 8:00PM EST / midnight GMT. To scoop a ticket, apply for entry behind this giant orange "Q" in about ... one day and 14 hours, at the time of writing. You can get the latest updates on the QuakeCon Facebook page and QuakeCon's Twitter .