Quake no longer banned in Germany

Germany may have banned Dead Island , but, you know, baby steps. As of now, Quake has been removed from the very same "Index List" Dead Island recently joined, according to Joystiq . The rocket-jump-pioneering FPS, of course, rocket-launched way, way back in 1996. It's a very slow baby, OK?

Doom was given a similarly slightly behind-the-times go-ahead earlier this year . It was deemed "mainly of historical interest." On a less depressing note, this also means that PCG US' very own Chris Comiskey is finally allowed to set foot in Germany again. After all, thanks to a certain logo permanently etched into his arm, he's technically a licensed Quake product.