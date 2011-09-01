Doom no longer banned in Germany, determined to be "Mainly of historical interest"

Joystiq report that historic first person shooter Doom has finally been unbanned in Germany following an appeal by Bethesda Softworks. The classic game was originally restricted to adult only stores, like pornography, but after some seventeen years it has finally been given a 16+ rating.

The BBC claim that Bethesda argued that the dated graphics lessened the impact of the game's violence, with the classification board deciding the game was now "Mainly of historical interest" and unlikely to be played by children.

Restrictions on Doom 2 have also been lifted, but some versions remain banned because they incorporated levels from Wolfenstein 3D, which uses Nazi symbols.