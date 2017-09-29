Pyre's 'True Nightwing' update adds complimentary ironman-style mode

Despite not hitting the highs of Bastion and/or Transistor, Pyre is a gorgeous and quirky RPG-meets-sports game. In reply to the "wonderful response and feedback from players around the world", developer Supergiant has launched a new mode free-of-charge.

Named the 'True Nightwing' update, the patch introduces a new ironman-like mode that unlocks following completion of the base game. Should you already have played through, it'll unlock automatically.

Said to "really amp up the challenge", the new mode has no Game Over state, and takes into account your choices and outcomes as the game unfolds. Supergiant outlines the specifics:

Base difficulty same as Heightened.

All Titan Stars unlocked, and some must be used.

Enlightenment required to rank up re-scaled.

Cannot load checkpoints or restart Rites.

Book of Rites and White Lute fully unlocked.Slugmarket inventory fully unlocked.

Feats of Glory introduced much sooner.

Note: Once chosen, this setting cannot be changed.

"Many of the early tutorials are skippable so you can get into the meat of the action more quickly, and develop brand-new strategies around how to outfit your exiles, and how to take on your many adversaries," so says Supergiant. "Complete the story in this mode, and earn a new Steam Achievement!"

Pyre's True Nightwing update is live now on the game's Steam page.