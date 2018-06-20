PUBG compensates wrongly banned players with 20,000 BP

After a flurry of unwarranted bans, PlayerUnknown's Battleground developer PUBG Corp will grant those affected with a "small compensation" of 20,000 Battle Points (BP).

"As you know, one of our highest priorities is working towards eliminating hackers and cheaters from PUBG," explains the dev in this Steam Community update. "We’ve made great strides in this area recently, but unfortunately sometimes we get it wrong, which was the case recently when a number of players were improperly banned and were unable to access the game for a period of time."

The developer promises to continue its cheat detection and prevention work, and asks for the community's patience in the "few occasions" where false bans occur.

The post continues: "For those players who were affected, we will be granting a small compensation of 20,000 BP to your accounts. Compensation should already be showing up in affected players accounts. Please check below for full details on which accounts are eligible to receive this compensation.

"We apologize for anyone who missed out on game time due to this error and hope that this compensation helps make up for that lost time."

PUBG Corp concludes by identifying affected players as those wrongfully banned by internal ban detection failures, and/or those who "logged into the 3.8.38.15 version between June 16, 11am—1:30pm PDT / June 16, 8pm—10:30pm CEST / June 17, 3am—5:30am KST."

If you were affected by the false bans, let us know about it in the comments below. Here's a rundown of both the Wanderer and Survivor crate contents, which might measure how you spend your 20K BP.