We expected a long-awaited substantial look at the new PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds desert map Miramar during the Game Awards tonight, but we got more than just that. Firstly, PUBG Corporation revealed that the game will launch out of Early Access on December 20. Secondly, the desert map is playable now on the PUBG test servers.

Chris visited Bluehole in South Korea in September, and spent some time galavanting around the in-development map.

