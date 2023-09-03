PSA: Shut down Armored Core 6 before putting your PC to sleep or risk your saves

FromSoftware is investigating an issue that may affect saves in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon's PC version. FromSoftware is for now recommending that you be sure to shut down your game before you put your PC to sleep. I'll guess that also means you should just shut down the game when you're not playing it, period.

The announcement was made in post to FromSoftware's Japanese support X, formerly known as Twitter, account, and later reported by Eurogamer.

The explanation said that FromSoftware was aware of "a problem that save data is not saved properly under certain circumstances," per a Google Translate of the post.

"We are currently investigating the cause, but please end the game before putting your PC to sleep. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers," the message continues. There's no timeline on a fix for the bug—or further information about how prevalent it is. So probably just avoid sleeping your game. Really relevant if you're playing on a Steam deck, I imagine.

This aside, Armored Core 6 has had a remarkably smooth launch relatively free of disastrous bugs—and with studio-first features like 120FPS on PC despite having much the same system requirements as Elden Ring. PC Gamer's Wes Fenlon gave it an 87 in our Armored Core 6 Review and said it was "every bit the revival this mech series deserved."

That has given the community time to focus on more important things. Like immediately putting CJ from San Andreas in the game, or making a legend of a player who wrecked shop in a promotional mission contest.

If you're just tuning in to AC6, welcome, we've got a guide for that and advice that you absolutely, positively play the New Game+ and New Game++.