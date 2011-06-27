Proun released, pay what you want

Proun, an abstract indie racing game which sees you looping around a cable in order to avoid upcoming objects, has just been released for the princely sum of £whateveryouwant. Although people who actually pay will get a free bonus track. There's a new launch trailer above to show off the game's splendid art style, or you can check out the old one. .

Proun was made by one man, Joost van Dongen (although he got someone else to do the soundtrack) who has worked on it for six years, he's written about the history of making the game on his blog .

You can download Proun from the official website here although it seems to be down right now, which we can only hope is an indicator of Joost's success.

UPDATE: Joost has put up a second site after the amount of traffic took down the first one. Thanks to phatbadger for the tip off.