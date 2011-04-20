Proun trailer shows amazing abstract race courses

Proun is an abstract indie racing game in which your craft is attached to a long, looping cable. In order to gain speed you have to rotate around the pole, avoiding the abstract objects hurtling towards you. The new video above gives us a quick look at some of the beautiful environments you can race through. The full version is due out this spring, but there's a beta available now to download and play for free. For more info, check out the Proun development blog . To see the game at full speed, check out an older trailer for the game, embedded below.