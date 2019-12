We already knew Project CARS was a stunning looking game , that's a given. But did we ever suspect it looked this good? These screenshots are of the recently added Pagani Huayra, and they're utterly astonishing. Credit to users Darkdeus and fresquito on NeoGaf . Yes, you heard that right. These are not touched up promotional shots, but ones taken by actual gamers.

