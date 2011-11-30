Prison Architect trailer concludes Introversion treasure hunt

[embed width="610" height="340"]http://youtu.be/ZX_DnZ_uMQg[/embed]

The Introversion treasure hunt is over! By combining the secret numbers and adding them to the end of the url on the Introversion site, the debut trailer for their new IGF entry, Prison Architect was revealed.

It brings back fond memories of Theme Hospital. The most dangerous thing your patients could do in Bullfrog's game was vomit, or explode a little bit. Prison Architect's inmates will be smuggling in poison and shivs, on the look out for an opportunity to start a riot and escape. It wouldn't be Introversion without a hint of darkness, and Prison Architect's first mission certainly delivers. Read our Prison Architect preview to find out how.