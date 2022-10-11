I'm drowning in RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3090 PC deals for Amazon Prime Early Access

With Amazon Prime Early Access (opens in new tab) in full swing—or Prime Day II as many have taken to calling it—there are an ungodly number of high-end gaming PCs on offer. Just as we expected with the RTX 40-series and Intel Arc GPU launches happening this month, along with AMD's RDNA 3 on the horizon, we're seeing retailers from across the web pulling up with ridiculous deals on high-end gaming machines.

The best gaming PC deals (opens in new tab) we've collated in a hub, and that'll be staying updated as the deals ebb and flow. But for now, I had to draw some attention to some of the tip-top gaming machines we're seeing right now because there are so many I'm literally getting dizzy.

Gaming PC's like the ones Skytech is putting out are just the kind of example that makes me happy to be a PC gamer right now. The Skytech Shiva with an RTX 3080 is going for $700 less than usual (opens in new tab). And although this one, like many we're seeing, does come with an older CPU, there's no reason you can't smash out some good gaming sessions on them.

If you play CPU intensive games like Metro Exodus for example, you should still expect to pay a little more for a gaming PC with a current-gen CPU. Still, many of the machines we're seeing popping up on sale over Prime Early Access are going to be relevant for some time.

Some even come with immense configurations to sweeten the deal, too, especially at the top end. Take the CUK MPG Velox going for $800 less than expected (opens in new tab). Not only does it come with some of the most powerful components on the market right now, but it's also got more storage than I could ever reasonably hope to fill.

Besides, all these pre-built machines will save you a bunch of time and effort on building your own gaming PC. So, without further ado, here are some of the best high-end gaming PC deals we've spotted so far.

(opens in new tab) Skytech Shiva | RTX 3070 | Ryzen 5 5600X | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $1,899.99 $1,499.99 at Amazon (save $400) (opens in new tab)

This is a damn healthy saving on a gaming PC. The GeForce RTX 3070 is a powerful card that can manage 4K in plenty of cutting-edge titles and the Ryzen 5 5600X was our top CPU until Intel Alder Lake appeared. Throw in 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, and a sweet-looking InWin case, and you're good to game.

(opens in new tab) ABS Gladiator | RTX 3070 Ti | Core i7 10700F | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,099.99 $1,699.99 at Newegg (save $400) (opens in new tab)

The GeForce RTX 3070Ti is a great card, and although that's a 10th Gen Intel CPU it's paired with, this gaming PC will see you right at 4K. Add 1TB of NVMe SSD storage and 16GB dual channel RAM, and you're onto a winner. That's a decent saving on a high-powered machine with great components to back it up, nothing to complain about here.

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 25L | RTX 3070 | Core i7 12700 | 16GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,749.99 $1,499.99 at HP (save $250) (opens in new tab)

HP has introduced a few different case sizes for its Omen line, but this 25L chassis is certainly big enough, and it's good looking in white too. It's what's on the inside the counts of course and the combo of an RTX 3070 and Alder Lake Core i7 12700 is simply beautiful for this much cash. The 512GB is a bit on the small side, but it is a WD Black, and you do get a 1TB hard drive too. This is a great PC for 1440p and plenty of 4K gaming too.

(opens in new tab) Skytech Shiva | RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 5 5600X | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,399.99 $1,699.99 at Amazon (save $700) (opens in new tab)

Knocking $700 off the price of this rig has made superbly tempting. It may not have the most current CPU but that RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD makes it a gaming PC which will run happily out of the box without any issues. A little more RAM wouldn't have gone amiss for the price, but it'll still ace most games you throw at it.

(opens in new tab) iBuyPower Gaming RDY | RTX 3080 | Core i7 12700K | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,399 $1,899 at iBuyPower (save $400) (opens in new tab)

This RTX 3080-powered gaming rig will ship, and be on your desktop in two days. In a world where sometimes buying a new gaming PC would take months, that's a refreshing and reassuring buying experience. The rest of the spec is solid, too, with a decent Alder Lake CPU and the 16GB RAM/1TB SSD you'd expect for a modern rig.

(opens in new tab) HP Omen GT13 30L | RTX 3090 | Core i9 10850K | 32GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $3,094.99 $2,749.99 at HP (save $345) (opens in new tab)

A top-tier Nvidia GPU here, and although its paired with a 10th Gen Intel CPU, it was top of its class at the time and still relevant today. On top of it, you get a smashing 1TB NVMe boot drive and an ungodly amount of RAM to play with. This one is sure to smash 4K gaming, and let you multitask to the max.

(opens in new tab) XPS Desktop | RTX 3090 | Intel Core i7 12700 | 32GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD | $3149.99 $2,349.99 at Dell (save $800) (opens in new tab)

This one may not be slathered in RGB lighting, but my God will it game. Not only does it come well within our recommended pricing for an RTX 3090 powered machine, that's an incredible saving, especially with a 12th Gen CPU, and topped with 32GB of RAM for multitasking. Only thing that could do with an upgrade is the storage, but it's easy to switch boot drives (opens in new tab) after the fact, just check our our SSD deals (opens in new tab) if you want to give that a go. Oh man, and there's even a CD drive.