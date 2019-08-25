Ambitious Portal 2 mod Destroyed Aperture is still alive despite long silence

The team behind ambitious Portal 2 mod Destroyed Aperture, which promises a five-hour story set in an abandoned Aperture Science centre, has broken its eight-month silence to confirm that the project is still in the works, despite a few setbacks.

The mod is a whole new campaign set across five chapters, and will have 20 maps containing 30 puzzles that get trickier over time. It started life in 2015 and was due to release last year, but the team have struggled to get other developers on board. "We've had difficulty trying to reach out to...developers, and we're still trying," it said in a ModDB post. "The work from these developers is necessary for the mod, and it's what has been holding us back."

If all else fails, the team will recruit new staff including voice actors and 3D modelers, which will further delay launch, it said. Either way, it still plans to release Destroyed Aperture eventually. "We are dedicated, thus we still plan on finishing the mod and releasing it on Steam, and we always will."

Since its last update, the team has mostly been working on maps, and showed off some screenshots of the results, which you see below. It also released the short teaser video at the top of this post. You can view older screenshots from our article on it last year.



(Image credit: Dayin Creations)

(Image credit: Dayin Creations)

(Image credit: Dayin Creations)