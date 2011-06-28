Portal 2 mapping contest winners announced

One month ago we mentioned the start of the Thinkingwithportals.com Portal 2 mapping contest, a Valve-endorsed competition to find the best new community made maps for Portal 2. After 140 hours of judging, the 13 judges have decided on the winners.

First prize was taken by Patent Pending by ebola. Second place was won by, Infinifling by MrTwoVideoCards, and Edifice by Omnicoder took a close third place.

The winners were announced on the Portal 2 site , along with instructions on how to download and play the maps. You'll find more runners-up maps listed on thinkingwithportals.com . The fan-made test chambers should tide us over nicely until Valve release their first chunk of Portal 2 DLC , which is set to add new test chambers, leaderboards and challenge modes to the game later this summer.