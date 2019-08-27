Population Zero, a story-driven sci-fi MMO, begins beta testing in September

Population Zero is an upcoming sci-fi MMO set on an alien world called Kepler, where thousands of stranded colonists struggle to survive while they try to figure out what went wrong with their ship—and what they're doing to do next. It's been in development since late 2018, and today developer Enplex Games opened signups for a closed beta test that's coming in September.

There are two factions in Population Zero, but players can swap between them at will simply by performing quests for one or the other, which sounds a bit like an MMO take on Last Man Standing. The planet is filled with various sorts of alien species (although I suppose they're not actually "alien," since it's their planet) that can be battled or befriended, and an in-depth crafting system, tech trees, and a range of character perks will enable a range of approaches to PvE and PvP combat.

More information about Population Zero and signup links for the closed beta test are available at pzonline.com, and there's also a Discord to dive into here. Open beta testing is expected to kick off sometime in 2020.