PlayerUnknown's Prologue isn't a sequel or a shooter

Prologue, the new game from PUBG Corp and Brendan 'PlayerUnknown' Greene, is only 30 seconds of damp, slightly ominous forest at the moment. The brief teaser was shown off at The Game Awards, and for more details we're going to have to wait. Greene has confirmed, however, that it's not PUBG 2, and it's not even a shooter.

In an interview with Forbes, Greene explained that Prologue is a key part of the team's experiments with new tech and larger games.

"This is the first step in the journey for me," he said. "We set up the studio, and founded it with the goal of experimenting with new technology. Now we're taking that first step towards building new technologies, and Prologue is the first step into the new world for us. I wanted the chance to deliver something new on a global scale."

From the DayZ mod to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Greene has been associated with large multiplayer shooters with a survival bent, but he doesn't want to be pigeonholed. "With a lot of other creators, they've been put in a box" he said. "I've been told go and create, and we'll support you."

When he moved on from PUBG and started working on new projects, Greene said he didn't want to make a sequel, but what exactly he and his team does want to make isn't entirely clear. It will probably be big, though. His dream, apparently, is to build worlds that are "hundreds of kilometres by hundreds of kilometres, without thousands of people," but there are big hurdles. Through Prologue, Greene hopes, they'll be able to figure out how to overcome them.