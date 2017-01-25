Play Tekken 7 before its June release at the PC Gamer Weekender

With Tekken 7 announced for a June 2 release, what better time to remind you all that you will be able to pop along to this year’s PC Gamer Weekender and get your hands on the latest—and final—chapter in the Mishima Blood Saga.

Admittedly that’s a bit more dramatic than initially intended, but it sounds pretty cool so we’re going with it. What it does mean is you can play the game if you attend the PC Gamer Weekender, so you can either be showing off your sick brawling skills or, as this is the first Tekken title on PC, you can be introduced to the series for the first time.

And if that’s not enough to convince you to go grab some time with the newest Iron Fist smash-‘em-up, let a resident Tekken expert take the reins and steer you towards enlightenment: Why PC players should be excited about Tekken 7.

Tekken 7 will join many more, all available to play, at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. You can buy tickets now, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news.