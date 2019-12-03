Play as the Mandalorian in this Star Wars Battlefront 2 mod

While you wait for modders to add The Mandalorian's real star, Baby Yoda, to Star Wars Battlefront 2, you can already play his henchman, the Mandalorian. A few mods have been put together since the show was announced, but the latest, created by Claymaver2000 and Savager34, is the closest to the real deal so far.

The Mandalorian mod uses Boba Fett as a base, and along with his armour and equipment being re-textured, the jetpack has also been replaced with a rifle to keep his gear more in line with the show. It's just a cosmetic change, however, so the jetpack ability still works, keeping him functional in multiplayer.

Since he doesn't have a jetpack at all in the show, some players have suggested that another hero might be a better fit. While fellow Mandalorian Boba Fett might seem like a natural choice, Han, Lando and other characters have been suggested as better options based on their abilities. Claymaver2000 said that the hero might be changed later, but right now finishing the mod is the priority.

It looks like a new edition of the game is on its way, too, with Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition's details appearing in a leak earlier today