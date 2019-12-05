Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition launches today

Update: EA and DICE have announced the Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition, confirming what we knew from the leaked details. It's arriving today, along with the first of this month's updates. If you own the game already, you'll be able to pick it up at a discounted price and get your hands on the new cosmetics, emotes and voice lines.

Details on December's second update, based on Rise of the Skywalker, have also been spilled. A new tropical world from the new movie will be available in co-op, along with four new special units, including the Sith Infiltrator and First Order Jet Trooper. On the Resistance side, there's the Gunner and Spy, giving you two new aliens to play with. Finn, Rey and Kylo Ren are also getting new looks.

All but the new planet will be available on December 17, and on December 20 you'll be able to go on your tropical holiday, just in time for the launch of the movie. More sequel trilogy updates will be coming, too. In January, the Capital Supremacy mode will hit Jakku and the new planet, and both will also be playable offline in Instant Action. BB-8 and BB-9E will also be joining the fight for the Resistance and First Order respectively. Astromechs are surprisingly good in a fight.

Updates for February and March also look like they're on the cards, but we'll have to wait until next year to find out what they contain.

Original story: Ahead of Rise of the Skywalker, it looks like Star Wars Battlefront 2 is getting a new edition. According to leaked details published by TrueAchievements, Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition is only a couple of days away and will net players a bunch of new appearances and other customisation options.

While DICE and EA took a bruising at launch for Battlefront 2's business model, it's since become considerably more generous, and it's received plenty of free updates that have introduced new maps, modes, characters and vehicles. Importantly, the community hasn't been split up, so that means the new edition won't be giving players access to any exclusive stuff beyond the customisation goodies.

Here's what you'll apparently get:

Base Game, including all past and future free game updates as they release

More than 25 Hero Appearances, including six Legendary Appearances, plus one Appearance each for Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren inspired by Star Wars Rise of the Skywalker

More than 125 Trooper and Reinforcement Appearances

More than 100 Hero and Trooper Emotes and Voice Lines

The December 5 release date also coincides with the first of two December updates available to all players. The new Reinforcements Appearances update will give you ten new looks, freshening up the Clone Commando, Arc Trooper, BX Commando Droid and the Droideka. They'll set you back 20,000 Credits or 500 Crystals, aside from the BX Commando Captain skin, which will cost 5,000 Credits or 150 Crystals. The update will also include some UI and quality of life changes. Check out the patch notes and new customisation options here.

On December 20, when Rise of the Skywalker appears, there will be another update inspired by the movie. We'll find out more about that this week, but expect a new planet to fight over and more special Reinforcement units.

Sounds like a busy month ahead, but what I really want is to murder stormtroopers as Baby Yoda. Thankfully, a modder is already working on it.