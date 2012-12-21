Popular

PlanetSide 2 tripling Station Cash purchases today only, vehicle weapons 15% off

By

PlanetSide 2's "12 Days of Holidays" promotion has been offering daily deals on in-game items for a week, but today's takes the secular fruit cake. Buy Station Cash or redeem a pre-paid card on PlanetSide 2's site and you'll get triple the SC you normally would, today only. That's $5 per 1500 SC.

If you're a sucker like me, you're now rich in Sony money. But what do you buy? When I started playing PlanetSide 2, I went overboard outfitting my infantry classes with bunches of guns, but I only actually use one or two. I've had much more fun outfitting my vehicles for anti-armor, anti-air, and anti-infantry scenarios—oh, and vehicle weapons are 15% off today. Here are my recommendations:

  • A C150 Dalton for your Liberator . I love flying high and bombarding tank formations, but my gunner has a hard time without a long-range anti-armor cannon. Put anti-air on the tail.

  • An M60-G Bulldog for your Sunderer . It's a great anti-infantry grenade launcher which can rack up kills while you defend your mobile spawn point.

  • Anti-air missiles for your Mosquito, Reaver, or Scythe so you can pester Liberators and Galaxies with that awful lock-on sound.

  • An anti-air or anti-tank missile launcher for your Heavy . Not vehicle weapons, but these are must haves during big stalemates. The Crown comes to mind.

Which weapons have you had the most fun with?

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
See comments