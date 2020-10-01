Pikuniku, the adorable game of dystopia and revolution, is free on the Epic Store

The calendar has turned over on another week, and thus the Epic Games Store has turned over on another free game. This week it's Pikuniku, an exploration-puzzle game about strange characters living in a colorful world that's not quite as happy and fun as it seems.

The game's description at pikuniku.net really goes places: "Pikuniku is an absurdly wonderful puzzle-exploration game that takes place in a strange but playful world," it begins, which seems simple enough and a good match for the cute visual style. But then: "Help peculiar characters overcome struggles, uncover a deep state conspiracy, and start a fun little revolution in this delightful dystopian adventure!"

I am curious. And on top of sounding tantalizingly weird, Pikuniku is also very good: We called it "a wonderfully absurd tale of insurrection and kicking stuff" in our 79% review, and it's got an "overwhelmingly positive" user rating on Steam.

Pikuniku is free on the Epic Games Store until October 8. Next week, the freebies will continue with Abzu and Rising Storm 2. For even more giveaways, be sure to keep a watch on our running list of free games you can grab right now.