Popular

Pigs vs. rabbits strategy game S.W.I.N.E. is being remastered

By

The RTS from 2001 is coming back in HD form.

The original version of S.W.I.N.E., a real-time strategy game about pigs and rabbits going to war in tanks, came out back in 2001. (The title stands for "Strategic Warfare In a Nifty Environment", btw.) A remastered version called S.W.I.N.E HD is due later this year from Kite Games, with some of the original developers working on it, and the publishing rights have been acquired by Assemble Entertainment. 

I have to admit I didn't play the original, but I did play a fair bit of Hogs of War and now I'm going to add that to my list of games I'd like to see a remastered version of.

Jody Macgregor

The first game Jody professionally reviewed was Audiosurf, for a music magazine he worked at in 2008. He's been writing for PC Gamer since 2015, and is that guy who keeps voting for text adventure Spider & Web in our list of the Best PC Games. Every. Year.
See comments