Pigs vs. rabbits strategy game S.W.I.N.E. is being remastered

The original version of S.W.I.N.E., a real-time strategy game about pigs and rabbits going to war in tanks, came out back in 2001. (The title stands for "Strategic Warfare In a Nifty Environment", btw.) A remastered version called S.W.I.N.E HD is due later this year from Kite Games, with some of the original developers working on it, and the publishing rights have been acquired by Assemble Entertainment.

I have to admit I didn't play the original, but I did play a fair bit of Hogs of War and now I'm going to add that to my list of games I'd like to see a remastered version of.